(Bloomberg) -- The death toll from Iran’s coronavirus outbreak has reached 10,130, according to the Health Ministry, as infections and fatalities continue to rise following the relaxation of many of the country’s restrictions.

In the past 24 hours, 134 people died while the total number of cases rose to 215,096 on Wednesday, ministry spokesman Sima Sadat Lari said on state TV.

The virus began surging again in May, around a month after Iran first started to loosen lockdown measures on its population of 82 million in an effort to keep its sanctions-hit economy afloat.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.