(Bloomberg) --

The number of coronavirus cases reported in Iran surpassed 1 million on Thursday, underlining the virus’s persistent spread in the Middle East’s worst outbreak.

The Health Ministry announced 13,922 new cases in the country of about 80 million, above the seven-day average of 13,598.

While new infections have leveled out in the past week, the daily death toll has fallen from a record high of 486 on Nov. 16 to 358 on Thursday. Some 49,348 people have so far died from the disease.

Health Minister Saeed Namaki struck a cautiously positive note in a statement on Wednesday, saying the national situation is better than two weeks ago, when he had warned of more than 1,000 daily deaths.

Restrictions in Tehran will be relaxed from Saturday, when the capital is downgraded from the highest-risk “red” category to “orange” in the country’s three-tier system, the official Islamic Republic News Agency reported on Wednesday.

Schools will remain closed, nighttime traffic will still be limited and non-essential workplaces must limit in-person staff by 50%, IRNA cited Alireza Zali, head of the city’s coronavirus task force, as saying.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.