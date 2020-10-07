(Bloomberg) -- Iran reported its highest daily number of deaths from the coronavirus, with 239 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the country’s Health Ministry said Wednesday.

The figure comes a day after new cases of Covid-19 hit a record for the third time this week. On Wednesday, a further 4,019 infections were reported bringing the total to 483,844, Sima Sadat Lari, Health Ministry spokeswoman, said in a statement on state TV. Total deaths stand at 27,658.

Iran Hits New Coronavirus Record as Lockdown Returns to Tehran

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.