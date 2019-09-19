Iran's Foreign Minister Zarif Will Travel to U.S. for UN Summit

(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will leave for New York on Friday morning to attend the United Nations General Assembly, his spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a tweet.

President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday that he and his delegation were still awaiting visas from the U.S. government in order to be able to attend the annual summit of nations.

