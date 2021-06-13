(Bloomberg) --

Ebrahim Raisi, the hardline cleric widely tipped to replace President Hassan Rouhani, said he’ll continue talks aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers if he’s elected, but won’t treat the accord as a major national concern, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

Raisi believes in continuing with the nuclear deal but intends to approach it as a “marginal matter that mustn’t be tied to national problems”, IRNA reported, quoting Alireza Afshar, a senior member of Raisi’s campaign headquarters.

