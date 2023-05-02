May 2, 2023
Iran’s IRGC Reports Explosion at Military Site, Tasnim Says
(Bloomberg) -- Two members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were killed by an explosion at a military site during the movement of ammunition, state news reported.
Three others were injured in the incident at a logistics and support facility on the outskirts of the northern city of Damghan, Islamic Republic News Agency said.
The explosion happened while staff were sorting waste ammunition, it added.
