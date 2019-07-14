Iran's Jobless Rate Down Despite Sanctions, Rouhani Says

(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s current unemployment is at 10.8%, down from 12.1% last year, President Hassan Rouhani said Sunday in a speech broadcast live on state TV.

Some 321,000 jobs were created in the 12 months to spring 2019, Rouhani said in the speech to crowds in the northeastern city of Shrivan, adding that the U.S. government’s “anti-Iran efforts” had “been defeated.”

