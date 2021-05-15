(Bloomberg) --

Iran’s judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi said he will run in the presidential election scheduled for next month, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

Raisi, described as a hardline cleric, was runner-up in the 2017 presidential race with nearly 16 million votes, or about 38% of total votes cast. He lost to Hassan Rouhani, who was elected president for a second consecutive term with over 57% of votes.

More than 300 people, including former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, have registered to run in the country’s June 18 presidential election. The Guardian Council, a political and legal body mandated to vet elections, is expected to issue a final list of eligible candidates later this month.

