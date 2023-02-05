(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has agreed to either pardon or reduce sentences for some people arrested in a violent crackdown against nationwide anti-government protests, state TV said.

The move excludes anyone charged with serious offenses such as “waging war on god”, “corruption on earth”, espionage, colluding with foreign spy agencies, murder and causing damage to public and military property.

Scores of protesters have already been convicted of these offenses, many of which carry the death penalty, after trials that have been condemned by rights groups for their speed and illegality.

Iran has already executed four people for taking part in the protests, provoking widespread international criticism.

Thousands who are in prison for crimes unrelated to the protests will also be included in the gesture, which is made every year to coincide with the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic revolution.

