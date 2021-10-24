(Bloomberg) --

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the governing U.S. Democratic party was ultimately responsible for a recent spate of bombings targeting Shiite Muslims in Afghanistan, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

Khamenei said the “same democratic group” of people running the U.S. government today had previously admitted to creating the Islamist extremist group, Islamic State, without giving more details. He said the terrorist group was behind recent attacks targeting Afghanistan’s Shiite minority.

His comments come while indirect talks between the U.S. and Iran over how to revive the 2015 nuclear deal remain stalled and after the European Union urged Tehran to resume the negotiations with world powers as soon as possible.

