(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei defended his country’s decision to stage military exercises near the border with Azerbaijan, which other officials have linked to Baku’s close ties with Tehran’s foe, Israel.

Without naming anyone, Khamenei said countries in the region around Iran’s northwest shouldn’t allow “foreign armies that are serving their own national interests” to interfere in their affairs or become involved in their armies. He also said the presence of foreign forces in the Middle East were “a source of destruction” and urged neighboring countries to “stay independent” and “join forces.”

The Islamic Republic is wary of Azerbaijan’s links to Israel, which sold drones and other high-tech weapons that helped Baku score gains in its war last year with Armenia over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Iran’s army announced the drills last week without specifying exactly where they were happening. They involved armored units, drones, attack helicopters and electronic radar systems.

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has expressed concern over Tehran’s massing military assets near his country for the first time since the fall of the Soviet Union three decades ago. Tensions between the countries have also flared over Azerbaijan’s imposition of a road tax on Iranian trucks traveling to Armenia through Nagorno-Karabakh.

