(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said negotiations aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal are “moving along well,” an assessment that diverged from a general mood of pessimism around the talks.

Addressing a meeting in Tehran, Khamenei acknowledged that a diplomatic success isn’t guaranteed, urging the government not to “tie” its policies to the fate of the accord, state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

Officials agree that much of the work to restore the deal -- which lifted sanctions on the Iranian economy and oil exports in return for caps on its atomic program -- has been completed at months of talks in Vienna. But Iran and the U.S. are locked in a standoff over Washington’s designation of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a foreign terrorist organization.

Negotiations were paused last month after Russia inserted new conditions related to western sanctions imposed on Moscow over its war on Ukraine. The Kremlin later backed down, leaving the dispute between Tehran and Washington as the major barrier to an agreement.

