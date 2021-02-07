(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told the U.S. it must first remove all of its sanctions “in practice” before the Islamic Republic returns to full compliance with the nuclear deal, state TV reported.

“If they remove all the sanctions in practice and we verify that they have removed the sanctions properly, then we will return to our nuclear deal commitments,” Iran’s state TV news channel reported, quoting comments he made in a meeting with military personnel in Tehran on Sunday.

Khamenei said neither the U.S. nor European countries have the right to impose conditions on Iran because they hadn’t complied with any of their obligations under the 2015 accord, according to state TV.

Biden Weighs Easing Iran’s Pain Without Lifting Key Sanctions

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.