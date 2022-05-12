(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s supreme leader urged his country and Qatar to substantially strengthen economic and political ties following a visit to Tehran by the ruler of the Gulf Arab monarchy.

“The current level of economic relations between the two countries is too low and it must be several times what it is,” Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a statement on his website. Political ties should also be developed, he said, as “there’s room for a further exchange of views.”

Qatar’s Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met with Khamenei and President Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran during a state visit on Thursday. The countries signed agreements involving trade, energy and tourism, Raisi said in televised comments, without giving details.

“We hope this trip will be a new source for expanding cooperation,” Khamenei said.

The visit dovetails with a European push to break an impasse in negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. Enrique Mora, the top negotiator for the European Union who’s mediating indirect talks between Iran and the U.S., is also in Tehran. It’s not clear whether he and Sheikh Tamim met.

Qatari diplomats have been touting an increasingly visible role in diplomacy between the U.S. and Iran over recent months.

Biden’s Hopes for Iran Deal Fade Just When World Needs Oil Most

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.