Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei appeared in public hours after a report said he was in hospital after falling ill.

Khamenei addressed a crowd at a religious ceremony in Tehran on Saturday, according to his website. The semi-official Tasnim agency published pictures showing him standing and reading with a mask.

The New York Times reported on Friday that Khamenei had canceled all meetings and appearances last week after falling ill, but that his condition had improved and he was resting in hospital.

