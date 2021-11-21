(Bloomberg) -- Iranian airline Mahan Air foiled a cyber attack targeting the company’s “internal systems” on Sunday, a spokesman said on state TV.

The attack wasn’t a “major issue” and all of Mahan’s international and domestic flights were operating on schedule, according to Amirhossein Zolanvari, the carrier’s head of public affairs.

Mahan Air’s website was down on Sunday morning.

The cyber attack against the Islamic Republic’s second-biggest airline follows last month’s hacking of the country’s fuel distribution network that crippled gas stations nationwide. Authorities said a “foreign country” was probably behind the attack without singling out any specific government.

Mahan has been subject to sanctions since 2011 for “providing financial, material and technological support” to the elite Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The force was designated as a foreign terrorist organization by then U.S. President Donald Trump in 2019.

