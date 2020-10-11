(Bloomberg) --

Two senior members of Iran’s cabinet, including the country’s chief nuclear scientist, have tested positive for the coronavirus, state media reported.

Ali Akbar Salehi, President Hassan Rouhani’s deputy for nuclear affairs and head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, is self-isolating at home, the semi-official Iranian Student’s News Agency reported on Sunday, citing the AEOI’s spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi.

Mohammad Bagher Nobakht, another of Rouhani’s deputies and the head of the Plan and Budget Organization, also tested positive, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported on Saturday.

With almost 500,000 cases and more than 28,000 deaths, Iran has the Middle East’s worst coronavirus outbreak. Lockdown measures were reinstated across the country last week following a spike in infections.

