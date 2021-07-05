(Bloomberg) -- The Bushehr nuclear power station in southern Iran came back online early Sunday after a two-week shutdown for repairs, the plant’s manager said, according to the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency.

A technical fault that forced the 1,000-megawatt plant to go offline last month was fixed, Mahmoud Jafari said without giving further details.

He called on Iranians to reduce their electricity consumption in order to ease demand on the grid, which has been suffering from power cuts due to a shortage of supply and unusually high temperatures.

