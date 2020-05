(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s OPEC governor Hossein Kazempour Ardebili died early Saturday after suffering a brain hemorrhage and spending nearly two weeks in a coma, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

Kazempour, 68, had served as Iran’s governor to OPEC since 2013 and was seen as a key aide to Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh.

