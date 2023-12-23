(Bloomberg) -- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi spoke with Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi in a phone call Saturday, Raisi’s deputy chief of staff said in a post on X.

Raisi congratulated Sisi on his re-election and they discussed the conflict in Gaza, according to the post by Mohammad Jamshidi, in the first phone call in years between the heads of the two states.

“The two presidents agreed to take tangible steps for final resolution of issues between two countries,” Jamshidi wrote.

Iran and Egypt ended full diplomatic relations after Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution.

