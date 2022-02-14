Iran’s Raisi to Travel to Qatar Thursday for Gas Forum, IRNA Says

(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi plans to visit Qatar on Thursday, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported, his first foreign trip to a Gulf Arab neighbor since he took power in August.

Raisi will attend the Gas Exporting Countries Forum in the Qatari capital, Doha, during his trip, IRNA reported, without giving further details. Qatar and Iran share the world’s biggest natural gas field.

Gulf Arab states have been trying to engage Iran after years of suspicion and proxy conflict. The United Arab Emirates extended an invitation to the Iranian president in December after its national security adviser paid a rare visit to Tehran.

Iran and world powers are at a critical stage in talks aimed at ending a standoff between Tehran and Washington over the future of the 2015 nuclear deal. On Sunday Russia’s top envoy in the talks said the negotiations had entered their “final stage.”

