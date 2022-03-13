(Bloomberg) --

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said it carried out a missile strike on what it called an Israeli “strategic center” in the northern Iraqi city of Erbil, according to a statement on the group’s official news portal, Sepah News.

Earlier, the Associated Press said 12 ballistic missiles hit an area close to a sprawling complex housing the U.S. consulate in Erbil without causing casualties. Citing a U.S. and an Iraqi official, the AP said the missiles had been launched from Iran.

The missile strike comes days after the IRGC vowed to take revenge after confirming that two of its members had been killed in an Israeli missile strike near the Syrian capital of Damascus on March 7. According to Sunday’s Sepah statement, the Guard warned that there would be a “severe and destructive response” in the event of any future attacks from Israel.

Iran Nuclear Talks Suspended as Window Closes on Key Deal (4)

The attack also follows the suspension of critical negotiations between Iran and world powers to restore the 2015 nuclear deal amid escalating tensions between the Kremlin and the White House over Moscow’s war on Ukraine.

Iran’s state-run Nour News also reported Sunday that Tehran had “unilaterally and temporarily” suspended talks with Saudi Arabia aimed at restoring diplomatic ties between the two rival regional powers.

