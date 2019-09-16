(Bloomberg) -- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said an attack targeting Saudi Aramco crude oil installation over the weekend was the result of a years-long war that Saudi Arabia has waged on Yemen.

“The people of Yemen are forced to respond to all the the violations and the flood of weapons from U.S. and Europe toward Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates,” Rouhani said in a televised press conference in Ankara, where he met Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Turkey’s Recep Tayyip Erdogan for talks on Syria.

“They cannot not show legitimate defense in the face of their country being destroyed,” Rouhani said, referring to people of Yemen.

Saudi Arabia earlier said preliminary findings show Iranian weapons were used in the attack on one of its key oil installations, but stopped short of directly blaming the Islamic Republic for the strikes that cut its crude output by half and rattled oil markets.

Addressing Saturday’s attack, which cut Saudi crude output by half and rattled oil markets, Rouhani said that “when peace returns to Yemen, then oil exports and production can be carried out in peace.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Arsalan Shahla in Tehran at ashahla@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Lin Noueihed at lnoueihed@bloomberg.net, Onur Ant, Torrey Clark

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.