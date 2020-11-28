(Bloomberg) -- Iran President Hassan Rouhani blamed Israel for the apparent assassination of a leading Iranian nuclear scientist on Friday.

Rouhani called the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh an “act of terrorism” carried out by the “mercenary Israel regime,” according to a statement published on his official news portal Saturday.

Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said on Friday that there were “serious indications of Israeli role” in the death of Fakhrizadeh, while Iran’s armed forces vowed retaliation.

Fakhrizadeh was the head of research and innovation at Iran’s Ministry of Defense and widely seen as having a major role in the country’s nuclear program. He was killed close to the Damavand campus of Islamic Azad University, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) east of central Tehran, the semi-official Tasnim news reported.

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declined to comment, as did officials at the Pentagon. The Central Intelligence Agency didn’t immediately respond to questions about whether the U.S. had knowledge of plans to carry out an assassination.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.