(Bloomberg) -- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said his government needs more powers to push back against the “economic war” the U.S. is waging against his nation.

During Iran’s war with Iraq in the 1980s, a wartime supreme council was set up and “held all powers, and even the parliament and the judiciary did not intervene,” Rouhani told a gathering of clerical figures, according to the official Islamic Republic News Agency.

Today Iran “is in a state of economic war” and “we need the same type of power,” he said, referring to U.S. sanctions against the country that are targeting its vital oil industry, among other things.

To contact the reporter on this story: Ladane Nasseri in Dubai at lnasseri@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alaa Shahine at asalha@bloomberg.net, Amy Teibel

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.