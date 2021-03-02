(Bloomberg) -- Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told his French counterpart in a Tuesday phone call that the 2015 nuclear deal wasn’t up for renegotiation and the only way to restore the accord was for the U.S. to formally rejoin it.

According to a statement on Rouhani’s official website, President Emmanuel Macron said Europe was ready to “be more active in the coming weeks in order to revive” the deal, and that both the U.S. and Iran had to “take the first steps” for all parties to return to full compliance with the agreement.

Iran and the U.S. remain locked in a stalemate over which side should move first to re-establish the multiparty deal after former President Donald Trump violated its terms and abandoned it almost three years ago.

Tehran in response has gradually ramped up its nuclear activity by increasing uranium enrichment and limiting the scope of United Nations inspections of its nuclear sites.

While President Joe Biden pledged to rejoin the agreement during his campaign, his administration has so far decided against a swift re-entry into the landmark deal and is maintaining Trump’s sanctions on Iran.

