Iran's Rouhani to Meet Japan PM Abe at UN Assembly in September

(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani will meet Shinzo Abe, the prime minister of Japan, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York next month, Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported, citing Japan’s Foreign Ministry.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif held talks with Abe and his Japanese counterpart Taro Kono on a visit to Japan this week. Zarif said they had “good and constructive” discussions on the implementation of the 2015 nuclear deal and reducing tensions in the Persian Gulf.

While Japan wasn’t party to the nuclear agreement, Abe has sought to defuse the confrontation between the U.S. and Iran.

