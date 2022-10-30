(Bloomberg) --

Rallies were staged at universities across Iran on Sunday, sustaining a resurgence of unrest that started earlier in the week and despite a warning from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to halt demonstrations.

Multiple videos shared on Twitter by rights groups and Persian-language news organizations based overseas showed students at campuses in Tehran, Mashhad, Sanandaj, Marivan, Rasht and Ahvaz protesting. None of the footage could be verified by Bloomberg News.

At Tehran’s northern branch of the privately-funded Islamic Azad University, security forces are shown in some clips firing shots and tear gas at students and charging at them with batons.

Sunday’s student rallies come after a fresh wave of protests started on Wednesday when thousands of people gathered for a mourning ritual for Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old whose death in police custody on Sept. 16 ignited the unrest.

The latest protests have been concentrated in the capital Tehran and Iran’s Kurdish towns and cities, including Sanandaj, Mahabad and Saghez, where Amini was buried.

Protesters defied a warning by the IRGC, the most powerful wing of Iran’s military that also controls the country’s Islamic plainclothes militias, telling “our young people” not to take to the streets again.

“Today is the last day of the riots. Do not come to the streets again,” General Hossein Salami,of the IRGC, said in a statement on Saturday, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.

On Saturday, videos showed security forces opening fire on students at Kurdistan University of Medical Sciences in western Iran and one student was shot in the head at the medical school in Sanandaj, close to the Iraqi border, according to reports and unconfirmed footage on social media.

Iranian Security Forces Open Fire on Protest at Medical School

Earlier on Sunday, Iranian lawmakers agreed to amend the current state budget in order to increase salaries for police and security forces by 20%, Tasnim reported, citing a parliamentary session.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.