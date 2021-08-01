(Bloomberg) --

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei will officially confirm Ebrahim Raisi as the Islamic Republic’s new president in a ceremony on Aug. 3, marking the end of Hassan Rouhani’s government.

Both Khamenei and Raisi are scheduled to give speeches in the televised event that will formally approve his presidency, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

A swearing-in ceremony will take place on Aug. 5, during which Raisi is expected to present his proposed cabinet, including his picks for minister of foreign affairs and minister of petroleum.

Iran’s Raisi Takes Office Aug. 5 as Khamenei Warns Against U.S.

Raisi has said he intends to continue negotiations with world powers to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, which have been put on hold until he takes office, but has signaled that he won’t make the issue the centerpiece of his foreign policy.

