55m ago
Iran’s Top Envoy Had Phone Calls With Afghan Political Leaders
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian had phone calls with Abdullah Abdullah and former president Hamid Karzai to discuss the situation in Afghanistan as the Taliban announced their new government following their takeover of the country.
Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, called on Iran to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. In a separate call on Tuesday, Amirabdollahian told Karzai that the new Afghan government must involve all of the country’s different factions.
The Taliban’s New Cabinet Includes U.S.-Designated Terrorist (2)
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
Mandatory vaccines in workplaces? Here's where the TSX 60 fall
-
4:27
KFC isn’t advertising chicken tenders because of supply crunch
-
5:02
Millennial Money: 5 ways to rein in impulse spending
-
7:00
Federer-backed shoemaker to raise up to US$622 million in IPO
-
4:15
Canadian investment portfolios took flight during pandemic lockdown
-
10:17
Electric Mercedes G-class is dream come true for Schwarzenegger