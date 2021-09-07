(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian had phone calls with Abdullah Abdullah and former president Hamid Karzai to discuss the situation in Afghanistan as the Taliban announced their new government following their takeover of the country.

Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, called on Iran to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. In a separate call on Tuesday, Amirabdollahian told Karzai that the new Afghan government must involve all of the country’s different factions.

