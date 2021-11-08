(Bloomberg) -- Ali Bagheri Kani, Iran’s deputy foreign minister and lead negotiator in nuclear talks, will visit London, Paris and Berlin later this week to discuss the big-power negotiations to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman said.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh didn’t give a date for the visits but said the trip was part of preparations for the next round of nuclear talks set to restart on Nov. 29.

