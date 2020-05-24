(Bloomberg) --

Businesses in Iran, including those deemed “high risk,” should resume work Tuesday, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported, citing the head of the Tehran Chamber of Trade Unions.

The advice is based on guidance from the government’s coronavirus task force, according to Qassem Nodeh Farahani, head of the trade body, IRNA said.

The so-called high-risk businesses include restaurants, cafes, gyms, saunas and wedding halls, Nodeh Farahani said, adding that they have to keep abiding by social-distancing rules.

Religious shrines and mosques will reopen Monday, after the Muslim holiday of Eid, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Saturday.

Earlier on Sunday, Iran’s health ministry said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases had reached 135,701 and about 7,417 people had died. Official figures show that new cases have been increasing at an average rate of 5.7% each day since May 2.

Iran Reports Highest Daily Coronavirus Cases Since April 10

Iran, the initial epicenter of the pandemic in the Middle East, began easing some lockdown restrictions on April 11 to keep its sanctions-hobbled economy afloat.

