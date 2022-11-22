(Bloomberg) --

Iranians took to the streets of Tehran overnight to jeer their World Cup team for a bruising loss against England.

Residents gathered in several districts of the capital to sound car horns and vent their anger at the players and Iranian authorities, according to videos on social media.

Monday’s 6-2 loss overshadowed the squad’s political stand ahead of the game when they refused to sing their national anthem in support of weeks of protests in Iran.

The only official reaction to the match so far has come from Ali Bahadori, Iran’s government spokesman, who wrote in a tweet, “we love Iran’s national team, in all circumstances.”

The squad, known as Team Melli, had faced intense criticism for mostly keeping silent about the protests over Mahsa Amini, a young woman who died in police custody in Tehran in September. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had warned athletes not to “disrespect” the country.

Iran’s leading hardline newspaper, Kayhan, whose editor is approved by Khamenei, admonished the players for “not being zealous enough” to sing the national anthem. Their front page headline on Tuesday read “Iran 2 - England, Israel, Saudi and all the traitors at home and abroad, 6”.

During the match fans could at times be heard shouting “shameless! shameless!” in Persian at the players. Others waved large banners carrying the protest slogan “woman, life, freedom”.

The team’s goalkeeper, Alireza Beiranvand, was also subject to chants after he was shown bowing to President Ebrahim Raisi in a Nov. 14 meeting. He told the hardline cleric that the team wanted to make him happy, according to state media reports.

Several unverified videos shared on Twitter from Tehran showed people honking their horns in celebration of the team’s defeat.

One clip from Zanjan, a city in the country’s northwest, showed a crowd of people dancing to music and another showed a couple on a motorcycle riding through a Tehran street waving the Union Jack flag of the UK.

Bloomberg is unable to verify any of the videos.

Internet access in Tehran was heavily restricted almost immediately after the match ended. Internet watchdog NetBlocks confirmed a “major disruption” to online services in Iran and said web access had been cut off for many users.

Team Melli, normally a major source of pride and unity for Iranians, have been caught between officials who want them to show loyalty to the country’s embattled Islamic establishment and the team’s mainly young fans who have urged the footballers to support protests.

Iran’s next match is scheduled for Nov. 25 and will be against Wales.

