Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said he’s ready to re-establish formal diplomatic links with Saudi Arabia and reinstate an ambassador to the Sunni kingdom.

“I’m ready to send an ambassador to Saudi Arabia tomorrow, but it depends on them,” Zarif said during the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, according to a live stream of the event online. “There’s no reason that we should not be able to resolve our differences with the Saudis.”

Saudi Arabia officially cut all diplomatic ties with Iran in 2016 after protesters attacked its embassy in Tehran and set it on fire in response to the kingdom’s execution of a revered Shiite cleric.

