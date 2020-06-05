Iran’s Zarif Says Up to Trump to Decide When to Fix Nuclear Deal

(Bloomberg) --

Iran’s Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that it’s up to U.S. President Donald Trump when to fix a nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic.

The tweet, shown below, directly addressed Trump, with a screenshot of his tweet on the release of Michael White, a U.S. citizen and Navy veteran imprisoned in Iran since 2018. Trump originally told Iran not to wait until after the U.S. election to make a deal.

