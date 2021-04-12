(Bloomberg) --

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif suggested Israel was responsible for “nuclear terrorism” at his country’s largest enrichment plant, raising geopolitical tensions around Iran’s nuclear program as diplomats try to revive the international deal that contained it.

“The Zionists want to take revenge on the people of Iran for their successes on the path of lifting cruel sanctions, but we will not allow this and we will take revenge on the Zionists for these steps,” Zarif said in parliament on Monday about the previous day’s incident at Natanz, without directly attributing blame.

Iran’s response will be “further development of nuclear progress,” he said. “Natanz will built be stronger than before, using more advanced machines, and if they think our hand in negotiations has been weakened, in fact this despicable act will make our position in negotiations stronger.”

Diplomats from Iran, China, Russia, the European Union and the U.S. will gather in Vienna on Wednesday to resume talks on lifting U.S. sanctions and returning Iran to full compliance with the curbs on its nuclear program.

The Natanz enrichment site suffered an electrical problem on Sunday, with Iran’s top nuclear official calling the incident “nuclear terrorism” aimed at thwarting the country’s atomic program and international diplomacy around it.

Iran is in touch with the United Nations about the incident, and “will reserve all rights” to respond, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said at a press conference on Monday.

