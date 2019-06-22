Iran's Zarif Tweets Maps to Show U.S. Drone Was in Its Air Space

(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s foreign minister Mohammad Javad Zarif took to Twitter on Saturday with maps to argue that the U.S. military drone the country had shot down this week had been flying over its territorial waters.

Zarif tweeted a series of maps containing a red dot that he said indicated where the U.S. Navy drone had been shot down. He said there was "no doubt" where the craft had been when it was brought down. The U.S. contends that the drone was in international air space.

The green line in the maps shows Iran’s baseline internal waters, while the blue dots follow the trajectory of the drone. The yellow dots in the trajectory are when Iran sent radio warnings, according to Zarif.

Zarif also tweeted a map of the world to highlight how far the drone was from U.S. borders when it was "trespassing" on Iranian territory.

Earlier on Saturday, President Donald Trump said he was looking at imposing additional sanctions on the Islamic Republic. Two days ago he abruptly called off a plan for strikes against Iran for shooting down the drone.

