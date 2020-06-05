(Bloomberg) -- In a rare move, federal prosecutors are seeking to withdraw their criminal case against an Iranian banker who was convicted of violating U.S. sanctions.

Ali Sadr Hashemi Nejad, 40, was found guilty in March of helping to funnel $115 million through the U.S. financial system to Iranian entities from a construction project in Venezuela. Prosecutors said Sadr set up a network of companies and bank accounts to mask the involvement of his father, the head of Iranian industrial conglomerate Stratus Group and one of the country’s most successful businessmen.

In a filing on Friday in federal court in Manhattan, prosecutors asked a judge for permission to drop the case, citing the likelihood of continued litigation over the suppression of evidence in the case. Given the resources that would be required to address all the evidentiary issues, continuing to pursue the case “would not be in the interest of justice,” they said.

Sadr, who attended Cornell University, lived for a time in the U.S. and kept a Georgetown apartment, was convicted of five counts related to sanctions violations, including bank fraud and money laundering, and acquitted of one count of conspiracy.

Sadr’s lawyer, Reid Weingarten, said he and his client were pleased but were unsure what brought about the government’s “extraordinary motion” seeking to drop the case.

“We hope it’s that they finally saw the case as we did -- that it never should have been brought and it was compromised from the very beginning,” said Weingarten. “The whole concept of violating sanctions is you’re acting contrary to the interests of the United States. The overwhelming evidence is that this was a fellow who was utterly patriotic, was thrilled to live in the United States, wanted to live in the United States for the rest of his life and was incredibly hostile to the Iranian government.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Manhattan, which brought the case, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Sadr testified in his own defense at trial, saying he set up the companies in an effort to diversify his father’s business empire outside of Iran.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.