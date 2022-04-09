(Bloomberg) -- Iran sanctioned 24 mostly former U.S. officials who worked in the Trump administration for terrorist activity and human rights violations, the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

They include former President Donald Trump’s aide and lawyer Rudolph Giuliani, former Army Chief of Staff George Casey and ex-senator Joe Lieberman, according to a list published by the ministry on Saturday. The sanctions are mostly symbolic and are unlikely to have any financial impact on the individuals.

Iran and the U.S. are currently deadlocked over how to revive a 2015 nuclear deal. The two sides have been negotiating indirectly for the past year on the future of the landmark accord that Trump abandoned four years ago.

Trump decided to list Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization in 2019, after exiting the deal. Tehran has insisted the designation must be removed in order for the nuclear agreement to be revived.

