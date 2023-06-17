(Bloomberg) -- Iran’s foreign minister said he discussed regional security and ways to boost trade in a meeting with his Saudi counterpart in Tehran on Saturday.

In remarks broadcast on state TV, Iran’s Hossein Amirabdollahian said his talks with Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud ranged from offshore security in the Middle East to “sustainable trade, economic cooperation and joint investment.”

Faisal’s visit marks the latest breakthrough in repairing ties between Tehran and Riyadh, which have been marred by decades of rivalry and regional conflicts. The Middle Eastern nations agreed to restore relations in March in a deal brokered by China.

The Saudi diplomat said he planned to meet Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi to “extend the warm regards” of King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to a live translation on Iranian television.

Faisal also said the kingdom aimed to reopen its embassy in Tehran soon, after Iran reopened its embassy and consulate general in Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

The ministers also discussed transportation, environmental issues, collaboration in the technology industry, and tourism, including facilitating the Hajj pilgrimage for Iranians and easing travel for Saudi nationals to Iran.

Saudi Arabia severed ties with Iran in 2016 after its diplomatic posts in the Islamic Republic were attacked in protests sparked over the execution of a Shiite Muslim cleric.

