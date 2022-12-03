(Bloomberg) -- An Iranian state authority said 200 people may have been killed in unrest that’s swept the nation since mid-September.

“As many as 200” protesters, civilians and security forces are among those dead in connection with more than two months of demonstrations triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported, without providing a breakdown.

IRNA cited a statement by the “State Security Council,” a body of members from the police, armed forces and intelligence agencies tasked with assessing and thwarting national security threats.

The estimate is short of the more than 400 people that rights groups say have perished in the protests. Thousands more have been arrested in demonstrations across much of the country that followed Amini’s death. She was arrested by Iran’s so-called morality police for wearing clothes that allegedly violated Islamic dress codes.

Saturday’s figure is the first by Iranian officials since Sept. 24, when they put the death toll from the protests at 41.

