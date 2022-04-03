Iran Says Agreement to Revive Nuclear Deal With U.S. Is Close

(Bloomberg) -- Iran said it’s close to reaching an agreement with the U.S. over restoring the 2015 nuclear accord after sending its latest proposals to Washington for resolving an impasse over terrorism sanctions, the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said Tehran was waiting for a response to the ideas, which were sent to U.S. negotiators via European mediators. Talks aimed at bringing the U.S. back into the landmark deal that it jettisoned in 2018 and lifting sanctions on Iran’s oil exports have been on hold for the past month.

The U.S. said last week that it’s not confident a revived deal was imminent because Iran wants the White House to reverse a Trump-era decision that designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps -- a powerful branch of its military -- a foreign terrorist organization.

U.S. Says Iran Nuclear Deal Not Imminent Amid Deadlock Over IRGC

“The ball is in their court,” Amirabdollahian is quoted as saying in a phone call to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday. In the call he welcomed a two-month ceasefire in Yemen, where Iranian-backed Houthi militias have been battling a Saudi-led war since 2015.

