(Bloomberg) -- Iran said it’s closer “than at any other time” to reaching an agreement with the U.S. and other world powers over how to revive the 2015 nuclear deal even as European officials said significant differences remain in their negotiations.

Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister and lead negotiator at the talks in Vienna, reiterated that “fundamental differences” are outstanding and urged Washington to “rectify what it’s done in the past” in order for the discussions to progress further.

