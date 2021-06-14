Iran Says Deal ‘In Place’ With U.S. to Lift Energy Sanctions

(Bloomberg) --

Iran’s foreign ministry said there was “very little time left” for world powers to resolve outstanding differences in their efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, but that agreement was in place to remove sanctions on the country’s energy sector.

Saeed Khatibzadeh, spokesman for Iran’s foreign ministry, said “no task was impossible for negotiators”, who are in Vienna continuing their talks to forge an agreement between Tehran and Washington to restore the accord. He didn’t give any details about the agreement to lift energy sanctions.

Iran Casts Doubt on Reviving Nuclear Deal Before Its Election

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.