Iran said the process of decoding the flight recorders of a Ukrainian Boeing Co. aircraft that crashed near Tehran earlier this year will start in France on July 20.

“An Iranian aviation team will transfer the black boxes to France and data extraction will begin on July 20, if nothing happens out of the ordinary,” Mohsen Baharvand, the deputy foreign minister for legal and international affairs, was quoted as saying by the state-run Islamic Republic News Agency.

Iran will lead the investigation and the reading of the black boxes, but other parties involved in the incident can send their representatives, Baharvand said, without giving details.

The Islamic Republic had previously insisted that the data recorders had to be decoded inside the country, accusing the U.S. and France of refusing Iran’s request to provide it with the necessary equipment.

In January, Iran said it accidentally shot down Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 after mistaking it for a cruise missile, killing all 176 aboard.

