(Bloomberg) -- An American drone shot down last week was found four miles inside Iranian territorial waters, semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, citing an official.

“After the shooting down of the drone, initial actions were taken and its location was identified,” said Brigadier General Majid Fakhri, the head of the Iranian Armed Forces’ Geographical Organization. “The drone was definitely in the waters of Iran.”

Tensions between the U.S. and Iran rose after the downing of the drone and attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. After calling off airstrikes, President Donald Trump imposed a new round of sanctions on Iran on Monday.

