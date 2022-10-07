(Bloomberg) -- A 32-year old Iranian citizen was arrested in Copenhagen on Friday following reports that an armed person entered the compound of Iran’s embassy in the Danish capital.

The suspect will be arraigned in the Court of Copenhagen on Saturday in a remand hearing, according to a statement from the Danish police. The prosecutor from local police will ask the court to remand the man in police custody.

Iran has been rocked by protests for the past three weeks sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman in Tehran while in custody of the so-called morality police. Mahsa Amini’s death triggered demonstrations that have spread outside the country, with protests targeting its embassies in a number of countries.

The man is charged with two counts of vandalism, for an act of violence as well as for breaching the Danish Criminal Code which deals with crimes against people protected by diplomatic status, the police said.

Earlier, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said an “attacker” armed with a knife entered the compound of Iran’s embassy in the capital of Denmark.

The man damaged cars in the parking lot of the diplomatic mission, the ministry said in a statement, citing Ambassador Afsaneh Nadipour. The ministry statement didn’t identify the person or comment on their motive.

A spokesperson for Denmark’s foreign ministry declined to comment.

