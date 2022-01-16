Iran Says Explosions in Country’s West Were Caused by Weather

(Bloomberg) -- Explosions heard by residents in western Iran were probably caused to thunder and lightning, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

“There was no specific incident,” Fars cited Deputy Interior Minister Majid Mirahmadi as saying in relation to the blasts which were reported in the Hamedan and Kermanshah provinces on the Iraqi border. He dismissed reports on social media late Saturday saying that they were caused by military drills.

Separately, a security official for the province of Hamedan, Mehdi Babolhoweiji, told the semi-official Iranian Student’s News Agency said the blasts were the result of training exercises. They may have occurred in a province neighboring Hamedan, he said.

