Iran Says Four Police Killed in Terror Attack in Restive Southeast

(Bloomberg) -- Four Iranian police officers were killed in a “terrorist” attack on a highway patrol post in the country’s southeast, state TV reported, citing a police statement.

The report didn’t say who was behind the gun attack in the Sistan and Baluchestan Province on Sunday afternoon.

It’s the second such attack this month in the restive region bordering Pakistan and Afghanistan, which is one of Iran’s poorest and is a center of drug trafficking.

A state crackdown on protests in the provincial capital Zahedan last year was one of the bloodiest during the anti-government unrest, Amnesty International said.

