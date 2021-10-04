Iran Says Freeing Frozen Funds One Way For U.S. to Revive Talks

(Bloomberg) -- Iran said its demand that the U.S. unblocks $10 billion of its oil funds trapped overseas is “one example” of what Washington could do to generate good will before big-power talks aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal can restart, the country’s foreign ministry spokesman said on Monday.

“The U.S. can show that it’s changing its actions in many ways. Releasing $10 billion of our money is just one example,” Saeed Khatibzadeh, Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman told reporters at a press conference.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told Iranian state TV on Saturday that he’d relayed a message to U.S. officials, via intermediaries, at a recent summit at the United Nations that Washington had to release at least $10 billion of oil remittances that are frozen in Iran’s foreign accounts.

Iran Told U.S. to Unblock $10 Billion to Start Nuclear Talks (1)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.